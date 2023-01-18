Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 245 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KLA by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after buying an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in KLA by 1,128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after buying an additional 1,430,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after buying an additional 237,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in KLA by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 703,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,322,000 after buying an additional 197,551 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $415.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $438.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.43.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.94.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

