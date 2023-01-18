Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after purchasing an additional 691,053 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 18,796.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,830,000 after buying an additional 139,442 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CMI opened at $249.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.17. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $254.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

