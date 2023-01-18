PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 249,761 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,852,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,731,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,427,000 after purchasing an additional 638,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.13. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 178.60% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

