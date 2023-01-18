PDS Planning Inc Sells 2,381 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

