PDS Planning Inc Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $126.60 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $180.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.52. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.64.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.