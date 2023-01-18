PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $224.63 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $230.27. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

