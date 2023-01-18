PDS Planning Inc Has $309,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 107.0% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 697.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,528,000 after acquiring an additional 792,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,322,000 after acquiring an additional 744,885 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.