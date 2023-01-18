PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in PayPal by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.31.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.55. 354,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,570,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.71. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $179.88. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

