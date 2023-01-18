PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Price Target Cut to $1.50

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 137.12% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $8.25 price target on PAVmed in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.
PAVmed Trading Up 8.1 %
PAVmed stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. PAVmed has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAVmed
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 116,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 120,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PAVmed by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in PAVmed by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 186,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,479 shares during the period. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PAVmed
PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes.
