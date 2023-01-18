Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,304 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.72. 125,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,199,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $262.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.38.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

