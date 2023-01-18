Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 284,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,689,000 after purchasing an additional 47,531 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 11,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.28.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $482.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,193. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $450.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $522.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

