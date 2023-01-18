Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 757 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $84.45. The company had a trading volume of 103,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,033. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.30.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

