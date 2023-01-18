Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance
Shares of QQQ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.06. 1,214,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,649,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $376.22.
Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend
About Invesco QQQ Trust
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
