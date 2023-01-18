Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $15.29 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.77. 420,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,398,535. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.14.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

