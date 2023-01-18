Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 76,511 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.12. 7,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,119. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.97. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

