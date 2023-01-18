Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 372 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.34. 540,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,156,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

