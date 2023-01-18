Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $33.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 74.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

