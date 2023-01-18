Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Patterson Companies has a payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.

Insider Activity

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

