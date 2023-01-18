Patriot Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 50,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $38.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.