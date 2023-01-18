Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,940 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.32. The company had a trading volume of 32,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,083. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

