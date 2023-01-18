Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,478 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,088,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,743,000 after buying an additional 200,947 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.50. 93,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,349,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

