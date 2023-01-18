Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,429 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
LQD traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.43. 577,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,949,729. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.57. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $129.11.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
