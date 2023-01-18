Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,910 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 27,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

