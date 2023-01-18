Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,473. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.