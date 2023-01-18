Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $250,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 46.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $378,000. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,527,000 after buying an additional 79,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.06. 1,214,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,649,793. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $376.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

