Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.18. 56 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,535. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $181.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

