Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,635. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.