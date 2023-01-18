Patriot Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,044 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,149,000. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,253,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 194.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,630,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 567,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,110 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. 64,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,968,101. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $14.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

