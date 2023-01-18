Patriot Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after purchasing an additional 429,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after buying an additional 726,381 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after buying an additional 994,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after buying an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.41.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.15. The stock had a trading volume of 42,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average is $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

