Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,614 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 94.7% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IYH stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.66. 675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,556. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.86. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

