Parametrica Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Parametrica Management Ltd cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,752 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.5% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,612,000 after purchasing an additional 313,621 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,150,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $559,569,000 after purchasing an additional 697,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.32.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.22. The stock had a trading volume of 69,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,241. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $165.89. The company has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average of $96.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

