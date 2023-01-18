Parametrica Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Parametrica Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in 2seventy bio were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TSVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
NASDAQ TSVT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,837. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $380.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08.
2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.02). 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 568.59% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
