Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,170.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,191,000 after buying an additional 1,257,263 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $182,868,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in IQVIA by 77.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 552,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,138,000 after acquiring an additional 241,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.33. 12,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,212. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.73.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.