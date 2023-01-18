Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases 21,187 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics accounts for about 2.0% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in 10x Genomics by 19.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 617.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

TXG stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 46,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,116. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $103.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.67.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,663 shares of company stock valued at $227,008 over the last three months. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

