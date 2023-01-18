Parametrica Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its holdings in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) by 130.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in WeWork were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in WeWork during the third quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WeWork in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in WeWork in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WeWork Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. 110,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,774,346. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. WeWork Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $9.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on WE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.
About WeWork
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
