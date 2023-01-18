Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Short Interest Up 3,905.3% in December

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 3,905.3% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Oxus Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.33 on Wednesday. 368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071. Oxus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 0.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 501,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the second quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $125,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

