Oxen One Day Trading Volume Tops $205,076.85 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $205,076.85 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,243.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00412649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.68 or 0.00812869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00103631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.04 or 0.00583907 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00210497 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,548,146 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

