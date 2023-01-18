Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Position Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 511,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,758 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $39,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $52,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

Owens Corning stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

