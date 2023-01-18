Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,764 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of Overstock.com worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 9.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

OSTK traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.20 million, a P/E ratio of 105.56, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $59.46.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.20 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSTK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

