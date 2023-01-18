Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVCHY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. 7,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,778. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

