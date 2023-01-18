OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 982 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.34. 337,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,006,641. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.