OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 0.3% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,356. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.26 and its 200-day moving average is $234.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $309.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

