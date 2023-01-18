OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $538,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 118.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $11.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.18. 5,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $333.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

