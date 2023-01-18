OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,546,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,260 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 360,031 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 79.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after buying an additional 235,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,289,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,198,000 after purchasing an additional 223,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.07. 3,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,542. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.