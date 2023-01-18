OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in STERIS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in STERIS by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in STERIS by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in STERIS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.79. 612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,816.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.35 and a 200 day moving average of $190.14. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,708.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

