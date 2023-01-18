OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys 103 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $174.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,472. The firm has a market cap of $239.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.