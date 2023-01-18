OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $139.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.93. The company has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $75.04 and a one year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

