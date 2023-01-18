OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $211,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trade Desk by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,990 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Trade Desk by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,756,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,563,000 after purchasing an additional 673,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Trade Desk by 336.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,592,000 after purchasing an additional 496,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,353.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.29 million. Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

