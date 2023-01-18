OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 481 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of HASI opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

