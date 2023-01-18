OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 176 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,447,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,559,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,653,000 after acquiring an additional 87,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $247.80 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $309.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.